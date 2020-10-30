Carol Morey started serving at Great Torrington School in 1987 when her eldest son moved up to the secondary school, and has carried on ever since.

In her 33 years, she has seen tens of thousands of pupils pass through the dining hall at break and lunchtimes.

Carol’s last day at the school was on Friday, October 23, which was not only the last day of the half-term, but her 66th birthday too.

She said: “Quite a lot has changed and I’ve seen so many pupils and teachers come and go.

“School meals have changed quite a lot too. When I started there were only one or two choices but now there is a real selection.

“I’ve enjoyed working here. Everyone has been so nice and we always have a laugh and a joke if we can.”

Carol hopes to spend her retirement catching up with family.

GTS headteacher Andy Bloodworth said: “Carol has been a complete asset to the school for many years. One thing that’s never changed is Carol’s approach to the kids, which has been consistent and caring throughout.

“We will miss her greatly – especially her carrot cake!”