Green Lanes has submitted the plans, which propose an extension to the shopping centre and the refurbishment of the former BHS store to accommodate the new cinema.

A design and access statement for the application hints the cinema will be operated by Scott Cinemas, and will replace the existing four-screen cinema in Boutport Street.

The majority of the ground floor of the former BHS store will be retained for retail space, with the upper two floors and a new first-floor building becoming the cinema.

A design and access statement for the application said: “The cinema operator’s current cinema in Barnstaple substantially overtrades for it’s size and capacity. It is limited by relatively small capacities, a small number of screens, small common areas and an ageing infrastructure requiring constant maintenance and attention.

Barnstaple's Scott Cinema. Barnstaple's Scott Cinema.

“The improved cinema facility will be of benefit to both the resident population and tourists/visitors. Whilst it is a replacement facility its increased size will draw in more customers than previously was the case. This will be of benefit, increase vitality and viability, to the other retail occupiers of the Green Lanes Shopping Centre and the wider town centre.”

The new cinema is expected to bring in 350,000 admissions each year and will have a minimum of 1,000 seats, which the application says is necessary to support the demand in Barnstaple.

The statement adds: “After the departure of BHS, the majority of the unit has sat empty with a retailer only leasing the ground floor. Town centre and retail policies encourage leisure type developments within Barnstaple town centre, while also protecting against loss of retail at ground floor within the Primary Shopping area. The utilisation of upper floors for other town centre uses is encouraged.

“The extensions and works to the building have been thoughtfully and sensitively designed to ensure that there are no adverse impacts on the heritage assets that surround the site.”