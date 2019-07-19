Staff are busy cycling in the middle of the shopping centre today (Friday) and tomorrow in a bid to raise £1,000 to buy the defib plus privacy screens.

Wayne Stevens, a member of the security staff, came up with the idea for the fundraiser after a man collapsed in the High Street last month and sadly passed away.

A passer-by rushed in and asked if the centre had a defibrillator, but unfortunately it didn't.

Wayne decided he did not want that situation to occur again and teamed up with his mum Jackie and administrator Liz Howells to stage the cycle fundraiser.

Staff are taking turns but people passing by are also being asked to put a mile or two on the clock and help reach the 228 mile target, the distance to Hertfordshire - pun intended.

Sparkle & Co are also in attendance and are providing face decorations and temporary tattoos in return for a donation.

Plus there is a grand raffle with numerous prizes donated by most of the centre shops as well as several along the High Street.

Wayne said as long as they could hit their target total, it was hoped to get the new defibrillator in place as soon as possible.