Santa WILL be at Green Lanes for Christmas 2020

Published: 9:56 AM December 4, 2020 Updated: 9:16 AM December 15, 2020

Santa is still coming to Green Lanes in Barnstaple this Christmas, with an innovative live virtual visit for children and their families. - Credit: Archant

Santa was determined not to miss his annual visits to Green Lanes in Barnstaple this Christmas and has arranged to personally meet his young fans live from the North Pole.

Children and their families can still meet Santa and chat to him in person, but he will be on the big screen in his grotto. His chief assistant, Buzzlewick the elf, will be on hand to greet visitors and explain how it works.

The shopping centre, Marvellous Eventures and Boom Boom Media have teamed up to ensure the annual tradition of the Green Lanes Santa can still go ahead.

Every child will still meet Santa personally and will receive a present afterwards.

Full Covid safety measures will be in place and the grotto will be cleaned between customers.

You may also want to watch:

The innovative ‘virtual Santa’ is already proving with more than 150 bookings and anyone who would like to book their own 10-minute visit must book in advance.

To book, please go to www.greenlanes.co.uk/santa-green-lanes .