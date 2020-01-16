Police said a car had collided with a wall at the Green Lanes Shopping Centre in Barnstaple. Police said a car had collided with a wall at the Green Lanes Shopping Centre in Barnstaple.

Initial reports suggest there could be structural damage caused to the shopping centre, with emergency services including police and fire on scene.

A police spokesman said it was currently an ongoing incident.

Update 4pm: Green Lanes Shopping Centre and its car park remain open at this time. There does not appear to be any further emergency services activity at the scene.

The Gazette was told no one would be available to comment today.

Update 4.20pm: Police said the driver, a man in his 70s, was taken to North Devon District Hospital as a precaution.

