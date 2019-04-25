The Great Torrington School (GTS) pupils started a petition in July 2018 asking the school to let them wear shorts.

The Year 8 boys also started to wear skirts to school in protest during the heatwave last year, while the girls wore trousers in protest.

The petition received more than 600 signatures and today (Thursday, April 25) petition-starter Bradley Smart reported a victory.

In a statement on its website, GTS said: “As agreed and arranged by the Junior Leadership Team, Senior Leadership team and the School Governors, for the summer term 2019 GTS pupils will have the option to wear shorts as part of the school uniform.

“Here's hoping for another fantastic British summer!”

The shorts will be available for both boys and girls to buy via the school's website.

Mr Smart added in an update on the petition: “Thank you to the school for co-operating, listening to what the children had to say and taking their opinions into account.”