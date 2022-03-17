Great Torrington Mayfair Week returns after two years

Mayfair is returning to Great Torrington for the first time in two years and the organisers are hoping this year’s event is extra special.

Firstly, the all-important dates for Mayfair week. Rowlands fun fair arrives in town on Sunday, May 1, and opens to the public for lots of fun from Tuesday, May 3, at Barley Grove Carpark.

Next, on Wednesday, May 4, there will be a rehearsal evening in the town square from 6pm.

On Thursday, May 5, after a two year wait, Great Torrington Mayfair returns.

A spokesperson for Great Torrington Town Council said: “We have lots of exciting entertainment planned, including Torrington Cavaliers, and the historic proclamation at noon before the big reveal of 2022 May Queen and entourage including the introduction of the new role of a standard bearer.”

The entourage are:

May Queen - Cadie Hewitt

Crowner - Lola Stevens

Heralds - Quinlan Dymond & Regan Beer

Attendants:

Jessica Braund & Bella North

Dynasty Harris & Alanna Clifton

Honey Huxtable & Molly-Mae Coysh

Lola North & Isabelle Vennall

Standard Bearer - Alex Williams

The 2022 May Queen's entourage - Credit: GTTC

On Friday, May 6, the Round the Tree race will be back and entries from all are welcome. The race starts in the Square at 6pm.

To end the week the Grand Carnival returns on the May 7. Entry forms are available from Xanadu in south street and online on Torrington Town Council website and the Great Torrington Mayfair and Carnival Facebook and Instagram pages.

Floats and walking entries, individuals or groups are welcome and there are prizes to be won, the fun beginnings from 6pm. There will be a variety of food stalls in the town centre so you can make an evening of it.

The Torrington carnival queen and her attendants are:

Phoebe Young and her two attendants are Lily-Mai Rogers and Brooke Cop - Credit: GTTC

The fair will be arriving in Torrington on Sunday, May 1, and departing a week later.

“It would really help the drivers of the lorries, as they make their way to Barley Grove car park, if cars etc are not parked on Castle Street and the lower part of South Street (outside of the old Newmarket inn) and the way is clear for the vehicles during this time,” said the spokesperson.

“Also, during Mayfair week from the evening of the 4th through to the morning of the May 8 it would be helpful if, during the key times, there is no parking in the bays around the square, South Street and Fore Street.

“This is to allow safe access to all including pedestrians, residents and businesses during those peak times. Additionally, Calf Street, Well Street and New Street (carnival route) on Carnival Day. And on Sunday the fair will be leaving early in the morning so castle street and south street will need clear access for departing vehicles.”

Torrington Mayfair 2016. Pictures: Sarah Howells - Credit: Archant

For health and safety purposes, can wheelchair users assemble by 10am in The Square on Mayfair Day please. Pushchairs etc will also need to be kept behind the seating. Please listen to the stewards' requests.

Volunteers are needed to put away chairs after the Mayfair celebrations from 4.30pm and 5pm.

Everyone attending and participating is encouraged to take responsibility for their own safety in relation to COVID-19 and adhere to any Government restrictions in place at the time.