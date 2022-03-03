News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

The Great Torrington Jigsaw Festival in Aid of the North Devon Hospice

Author Picture Icon

Luisa Rombach

Published: 11:24 AM March 3, 2022
A jigsaw puzzle.

A detail from an aerial map jigsaw of North Devon. - Credit: All Jigsaw Puzzles

On August 19 and 20, from 10am to 4pm, the Great Torrington Jigsaw Festival will be held at Torridge Vale Social Club. 

Born out of the idea of a volunteer in the Torridge shop, who raised £2000 selling puzzles in aid of the North Devon Hospice during the lockdowns, there will be a vast array of puzzles available for purchase during the festival. 

In addition to that, light refreshments and home-made cakes will be on offer, and there will be a daily raffle drawn just after closing on both days. Those above 15 will be asked to pay £1 to enter, which will give them unlimited access throughout the festival. Please note that payment will be via cash only. 

Purchased puzzles will be replaced with new ones, ensuring an interesting display no matter the time of your visit. All funds will go to the North Devon Hospice. 

If you would like to help, both jigsaw puzzles made up on board or box, as well as large cardboard to display puzzles on are needed! 

Barnstaple News
Torrington News
North Devon News

Don't Miss

The incident took place near the Conservative Club on South Street in Torrington

Knife Crime

Reports woman pulled from car and robbed in Torrington

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
The new Aldi store opens in Roundswell Retail Park, Barnstaple. Team GB athlete Sally Walton

PICTURES: Olympic hero opens new Aldi in Barnstaple

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
Devon & Somerset Fire Authority

ARSON: Barnstaple bin fire believed to be 'deliberate'

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
The new Aldi in Barnstaple is located in Roundswell

Olympic hero to open new Aldi store in Barnstaple this week

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon