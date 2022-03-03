On August 19 and 20, from 10am to 4pm, the Great Torrington Jigsaw Festival will be held at Torridge Vale Social Club.

Born out of the idea of a volunteer in the Torridge shop, who raised £2000 selling puzzles in aid of the North Devon Hospice during the lockdowns, there will be a vast array of puzzles available for purchase during the festival.

In addition to that, light refreshments and home-made cakes will be on offer, and there will be a daily raffle drawn just after closing on both days. Those above 15 will be asked to pay £1 to enter, which will give them unlimited access throughout the festival. Please note that payment will be via cash only.

Purchased puzzles will be replaced with new ones, ensuring an interesting display no matter the time of your visit. All funds will go to the North Devon Hospice.

If you would like to help, both jigsaw puzzles made up on board or box, as well as large cardboard to display puzzles on are needed!