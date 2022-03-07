Great Torrington’s ‘Castle Hill Work Hub’ officially launched

A vibrant, community-focused work hub designed to support local businesses was officially opened in Great Torrington by the chair of Torridge District Council, councillor Doug Bushby, last Friday (March 4).

Known as Castle Hill Work Hub, this bright and modern facility was launched at an event attended by the council’s senior management team, a Department of International Trade advisor, local businesses and Petroc and North Devon+ whose business support programmes will be available through the hub.

Set within the Castle Hill building at the heart of Great Torrington, the hub also provides users with a great opportunity to support local businesses within the town centre.

(L to R) Councillor Doug Smith Mayor of Great Torrington, Chair of Torridge District Council Councillor Doug Busby and Torridge District Council Chief Executive Steve Hearse - Credit: TDC

The Castle Hill Work Hub offers a meeting room for six to eight people, 15 workspaces as well as a collaboration area and kitchenette.

This is the first co-working hub to be launched in Torridge and it was developed by Torridge District Council with funding support from the Devon Work Hubs programme and the Getting Building Fund.

It is designed to provide a low-cost, flexible offer to support businesses to grow and people to find routes to collaborate and improve their wellbeing.

The hub provides a perfect location for people looking to work in a relaxed but professional space, in particular where people have been working from home or where businesses have decided to not continue with their traditional offices during the pandemic.

Members will also be able to benefit from free drop-in business support opportunities and a regular presence from Petroc’s Big Benefits for Small Businesses programme which will enable them to receive free support to boost their skills profile.

Councillor Doug Bushby, chair of Torridge District Council, said: “I sincerely hope the local business community take advantage of this fantastic opportunity presented here at the Castle Hill Work Hub. I’m delighted that partnerships have already been formed to provide business support programmes at the hub through North Devon+, YTKO and also with partners such as the Department for International Trade.

“The recent business training needs event run with Petroc’s Big Benefits for Small Businesses programme is a clear example of how a facility like this can open up new opportunities for businesses in the area and reduce localised isolation, whilst also being proud that the Castle Hill Work Hub is forming an ever-growing network of great places to work alongside Node and Cotie, strengthening the wider regional economy.”

Members can pay as they go or if they are looking for a more regular booking then the monthly tariffs can offer this service.

The work hub is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and spaces can be booked online via the booking page at www.torridge.gov.uk/castlehillworkhub.

Castle Hill also boasts excellent Wi-Fi, free tea and coffee, as well as printing and copying facilities. Just bring your laptop, tablet or even phone and enjoy this wonderful new space in the heart of Great Torrington.

To find out more, including the current ‘first day for free’ offer, simply contact castlehillworkhub@torridge.gov.uk to experience the space!