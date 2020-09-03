********* *********

Originally scheduled for spring, before the coronavirus pandemic, Keep Britain Tidy’s nationwide annual litter picking campaign is now the Great British September Clean and runs from September 11 to 27.

North Devon Council is backing the Great British September Clean, encouraging its residents to organise a private group clean-up or pledge to do their own individual litter pick.

The council can help by providing litter picking equipment and will pick up litter collected during a clean-up event by prior arrangement.

The national event coincides with the council’s ongoing Clear Messages campaign, which aims to combat environmental offences such as littering and asks the North Devon community to share information about litterers in order to ‘challenge it, report it, change it’.

Residents who wish to organise a private group clean-up with up to five family and friends or pledge to do their own individual litter-pick should visit Keep Britain Tidy’s website www.keepbritaintidy.org and use the hashtag #GBSeptemberClean on social media.

Environmental offences such as flytipping or littering can be reported to the council online at www.northdevon.gov.uk/environment or by calling 01271 388870. To borrow equipment or arrange for a collection of litter, email pete.sheppard@northdevon.gov.uk or phone the Customer Services team on 01271 374776.