Great Big Green Week backed by North Devon Council

Published: 12:32 PM September 17, 2021

The national week of events, which has been organised to take place from 18 to 26 September - Credit: NDC

North Devon residents and community groups are being encouraged to join together for The Great Big Green Week which takes place this September.

The national week of events, which has been organised to take place from 18 to 26 September, celebrates communities taking action to tackle climate change and protect green spaces.

North Devon Council is backing the environmental week, encouraging residents across the district to organise a group clean-up or take part in a pre-organised event in their local area, which can be found via the council's website.

Lead Member for the Environment at North Devon Council, Councillor Netti Pearson, said: "We have a range of exciting events and activities planned in our district over the week and I would really encourage residents to take part where they can. No matter how big or small, every act makes a positive difference to the environment.

"Litter picks, webinars and environmental displays are just a few of the events that have been organised to take place around the district."

The national event runs alongside the council's ongoing 'Clear Messages' campaign which aims to combat environmental offences such as littering and asks the North Devon community to 'Challenge it, report it and change it' by reporting incidents on their website.

Those who wish to organise an event or activity in readiness for the environmental week can do so via The Great Big Green Week website.

Pre-organised events can be found via the council's Facebook page as well as their website.