Graylings is celebrating its 20th birthday at Fremington as well as 25 years since the first shop opened at North Tawton – and last year a third shop opened at Okehampton.

John and Joan Grayling began the business in 1994 with their three sons Lee, Martin and John.

Today, Martin runs the original North Tawton shop, John and his wife Sandra run Okehampton and Lee and his wife Sarah are at Fremington.

Sarah said: “Our continued success is down to being family run, dedicated hard work, attention to detail and we are passionate about what we do and the high quality fresh food we serve.

“The team we have is exceptional and I am so proud of them.

“I think we have a strong name not just in North Devon, but wherever we go people have heard of us.”

To mark the anniversary, this Sunday, February 10, Graylings Fremington will be offering two cod and chips for £10.