North Devon Council have been given £132,000 in Government funding to enable three disabled access changing facility projects in Barnstaple Town Centre, Arlington Court and in Croyde.

The Chancellor confirmed in his Spring Statement over £23.5 million has been allocated to 191 councils across England to install life-enhancing Changing Places toilets in public places and tourist attractions, dramatically increasing accessibility in areas where users want them most.

There are currently just over 1,300 registered Changing Places toilets in England – these are larger accessible toilets for people who cannot use standard accessible toilets, with equipment such as hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches, and space for carers. Today’s package will bring the total number of Changing Places toilets to 1,813.

Selaine Saxby, MP for North Devon said:

“I am delighted that all three projects that North Devon Council have supported have received government funding and look forward to seeing the work get underway. These projects will benefit the many tourists who come to North Devon who have mobility issues but also enable local people with disabilities and additional needs to enjoy everything that North Devon has to offer.

Equality of access to every part of North Devon is so important and I am very pleased that these projects will be going ahead, but as always, there is so much more to do.

I am particularly pleased that the Croyde project is able to go ahead. Having met George and his family at Croyde last summer with the Wave Project, who explained the freedom the sea can bring to those with disabilities, able to leave their wheelchairs. Having this new facility in North Devon really helps open up our beaches to all.”

Ministerial Disability Champion Eddie Hughes MP said:

“It goes without saying that people with severe disabilities, their families and carers should be able to go shopping, plan a day out or travel without needing to worry about whether they will have access to suitable toilet facilities.

I am delighted that our funding today will help provide over 500 new Changing Places Toilets in England, enabling people to enjoy everything their local area has to offer with dignity and freedom.”

Pru Maskell, County Councillor for Braunton Rural said:

“Last spring, I was approached by Nikki Palmer, mum of George Palmer, an ability surfer with The Wave Project at Croyde Beach. I was invited to watch one of George’s surf sessions on his specially adaptedboard, which was utterly brilliant. The staff and volunteers do an amazing job, enabling people with a range of disabilities to experience the joy of surfing. It was when we returned to the surf school that it became apparent how difficult it was for George and other disabled people to get changed and to use the toilet. The public disabled facilities are not wide enough for an electric wheelchair and have no changing facilities. George was duly bundled into the car in his wetsuit and dryrobe! Nikki told me that her dream was to have a Changing Places Facility at the beach, that everyone, with any disability could access.

We formed a group that summer called Access for All and started our planning. Parkdean own the beach and the car park which The Wave Project operates from and it was agreed with them that we could site the facility in their carpark. Through North Devon Council, we then applied for a share of government funding for Changing places toilets across England. We were delighted this morning to hear the news that our bid has been successful, along with the other two bids for North Devon! On behalf of everyone involved in Access for All, we would like to thank Parkdean and North Devon Council for their help.”

Nikki Palmer, from Access for All said:

“Today we had the fantastic news that our bid for funding towards a Changing Places facility at Croyde beach has been successful. This is going to make Croyde beach accessible for everyone to enjoy and will make such a huge difference to adaptive surfers from The Wave Project and those on the beach who need that extra space in toilet facilities to make their beach experience such a positive one. I have longed for this to happen and for Croyde to be our first beach in North Devon with a Changing Places facility. Now it will happen and I am delighted. A huge thank you to all who support our Access For All campaign and the whole team involved. We now look forward to the next stage of getting the facility in place and operational.”

Leader of North Devon Council, Councillor David Worden said:

“We are delighted that our funding will help provide Changing Places toilets in three venues across the district; one in Barnstaple town centre, one at Arlington Court in partnership with the National Trust, and one at Croyde beach in partnership with the Wave project and Parkdean.

“Changing Places toilets can make a dramatic difference for those with limited mobility and severe learning disabilities. We want all of our residents and visitors to be able to enjoy everything our beautiful district has to offer, and these facilities will go some way to helping people with additional needs, and those who care for them, to plan a day out without the concern of not being able to access suitable toilets. The Changing Places toilets will make these three locations more inclusive and accessible and are a wholly worthy investment for our district.”