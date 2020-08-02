Mrs Slocombe’s Bull at a Gate Cookery Book has won two categories in the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2020, for Best First Cookbook in the UK plus Best in Illustration thanks to the quirky artwork of North Devon’s Ian Shapland.

Author Tracey Slocombe, from Holsworthy, filled her book with local inspirations including Ilfracombe Slammer, The River Taw, The South Molton, Hartland’s Tiddy, Teddy, Toddy Pie and The Beef Torrington.

The publisher, Blue Poppy Publishing is also based in North Devon.

Besides some great recipes, Tracey also encourages the reader to love where they live, get creative in the kitchen and come up with commemorative dishes, takes you on a nostalgia trip in Grandma’s kitchen and supplies a few funny memoirs too.

It also features guest contributions from North Devon author and radio presenter Simon Dawson as well as Johnny Kingdom’s widow Julie sharing a recipe for Johnny’s favourite tea time treat.

The book will go on to compete at a global level in the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards later this year.

To celebrate, Tracey will be giving away a signed copy of Mrs Slocombe’s Bull at a Gate Cookery.

Just click a like on her Mrs Slocombe Facebook page or on the Instagram page miss_slocombe and a winner will be chosen at random in four weeks.