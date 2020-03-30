Fire crews tackled a gorse fire near Bratton Fleming. Picture: Barnstaple Fire Station Fire crews tackled a gorse fire near Bratton Fleming. Picture: Barnstaple Fire Station

A fire engine from Barnstaple was sent to the fire at around 10.30am. After finding the gorse to be well alight, assistance was requested.

Crews used beaters, scotty packs and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

An update from Barnstaple Fire Station said: “On arrival it looked quite a large fire and was some distance from the road.

“The strong winds meant it was being fanned well and pushed along. So we concentrated on the edges and let a lot of the gorse burn.

“The on-call firefighters arrived and carried a length of hose charged with compressed air foam. Using this sparingly and with beaters we managed to contain the fire to a safe area and eventually put it out.”