Crews from Braunton and Ilfracombe were sent to tackle the fire after a call came in from a member of the public just before 5pm.

On arrival it was confirmed that a large area of gorse and bracken was alight.

A further appliance from Barnstaple was requested, as was a water carrier.

Crews were able to get the fire under control, and extinguished it using hose reel jets and beaters.