Local entrepreneurs Scott Burgess and Harry Simpson, both aged 24, started up their novel 'stir fried' ice cream business in Croyde last year - and it has proved so successful it is now taking on the capital by storm.

Now rebranded as Good Times Roll, the duo are offering a new range of alcoholic flavours to North Devon customers and Londoners at their new outlet near Tower Bridge including Pina Colada and Jagerbomb, as well as flavours for children.

A recent video of their Jagerbomb flavour ice cream on LadBible went viral with 4.4million views.

After Scott and Harry saw the rolled ice cream trend on Instagram, they both saw enormous potential for the 'vibrant atmosphere' of Croyde.

They went out last year with nothing more than a sales pitch and a concept and ventured out in search of a location.

Scott said: "The team at The Stores in Croyde were incredibly supportive of our ambition, and allowed a pitch for a pop-up during the summer."

From there the successful Little Spoon Ice Cream Co underwent a rebrand as Good Times Roll and expanded this year into a pop up shop in London and has 32 people involved.

Scott said: "After the first summer's trade, we were keen to take our ambition to a wider audience, so we set off in search for the perfect location to showcase our ice cream experience.

"Through a bit of luck and perseverance - this time with a sales pitch and proof of concept - we gained a space at one of the country's most iconic locations, Tower Bridge London."

The technique involves making the ice cream on the spot with fresh ingredients on a plate that is minus 20 degrees Celsius and using paddles to dice up the ingredients as they freeze.

The pair have been working with Petroc to bring North Devon's next generation of business leaders onto the team for a summer internship and students will be running the Croyde location while Scott and Harry are establishing further sites in London.

Scott added: "We want to show these students what food start-ups from North Devon can achieve with a bit of ambition and a lot of hard work."

The entrepreneurs wanted to include students so they can continue to be key parts of their growth and at the right time take on their own projects with a wealth of well earned experience.