Local entrepreneurs Scott Burgess and Harry Simpson, both aged 24, started up their novel 'stir fried' ice cream business in Croyde last year - and it has proved so successful it is now taking on the capital by storm. Now rebranded as Good Times Roll, the duo are offering a new range of alcoholic flavours to North Devon customers and Londoners at their new outlet near Tower Bridge including Pina Colada and Jagerbomb, as well as flavours for children. A recent video of their Jagerbomb flavour ice cream on LadBible went viral with 4.4million views. After Scott and Harry saw the rolled ice cream trend on Instagram, they both saw enormous potential for the 'vibrant atmosphere' of Croyde. They went out last year with nothing more than a sales pitch and a concept and ventured out in search of a location. Scott said: