Burglars broke into the house in Weirside Way on Friday, October 11, between 3pm and midnight.

The culprits forced their way into the property and rooted through the home.

They took cash, 24 carat gold necklaces and bracelets and some high-value commemorative Peter Rabbit coins.

Detective Constable Ben Cartwright of Barnstaple CID, said: "Please be on the lookout for anyone attempting to sell items like those described at jewellery stores, auction houses or antique stores as they may be stolen."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police by calling 101 or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the crime reference CR/092220/19.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or visiting the Crimestoppers website.