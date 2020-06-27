It will be run on an appointment system, with new opening times and procedures that will ensure the safety of clients, staff and volunteers.

Go North Devon has said due to social distancing measures there will be no access to the reception area at the centre in Albert Lane (next to the bus station).

All equipment will be brought out to clients under the canopy or to the car park, depending on client preference.

Shopmobility provides the hire of wheelchairs and scooters for those who have mobility problems and who wish to independently access Barnstaple town centre facilities for a few hours (Mondy to Friday) or to hire portable equipment for a longer period of time.

As Go North Devon is not working with its usual complement of team members, it will be offering the service on an appointment system only, Monday to Friday, 9.15am to 2.30pm, until further notice.

A full list of operating procedures can be found at www.gonorthdevon.co.uk or call 01271 328866.