The service has been operating for 26 years, offering a useful door-to-door pick up for people in more rural parts of North Devon to get them into the town centre or to supermarkets, helping to reduce isolation.

Chairman David Netherway said: “Whilst September 7 seems a long way off before Terry (our driver) and our team at Go North Devon can welcome back our clients it is an unavoidable delay as we wait for our new bus on September 1.

“During the Covid-19 lockdown we have spent in excess of £3,000 keeping our old minibus on the road and it is now due for further repairs, MOT and planned maintenance.

“However, with a significant drop in income over the last four months it is no longer financially viable for us to keep the old bus on the road without putting the whole of our services at risk.”

Go North Devon says its top priority is to keep its passengers and team members safe at all times and it will be operating with new protocols once the service resumes.

For further information on these please visit www.gonorthdevon.co.uk or call 01271 328866.