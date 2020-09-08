The service has been running for 26 years and is a vital lifeline for elderly or vulnerable people who need to get to town centres for shopping or medical appointments.

It restarted again on September 7 with seats allocated to customers to ensure social distancing and face coverings to be worn on the bus at all times.

It has been a long time since many of the passengers have been able to enjoy the freedom of being able to visit the local supermarkets and access the town centre.

It also helps to reduce isolation and anxiety by providing socialising and human contact.

Passenger Jean Mann from Yelland said she has not been out since March and is relieved that the Ring and Ride service is back up and running.

To see the full list of the new operating procedures go to www.gonorthdevon.co.uk or call 01271 328866 for more information.