IN THE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN THE FAMILY DIVISION

Case Number: FD19F00098

IN THE MATTER OF AN APPLICATION MADE UNDER THE GUARDIANSHIP (MISSING PERSONS) ACT 2017 FOR A GUARDIANSHIP ORDER IN RESPECT OF ANDREW MARSTON HILL

A claim has been issued in the High Court of Justice, Family Division, Claim No. FD19F00098 ,by Glenys Louise Hill for an order that she may be appointed guardian in respect of Andrew Marston Hill ("the missing person"), whose last usual place of residence was 2 Currington Meadow, Bickington, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 2PS.

The date and venue for the first hearing of the Claim is 10:30am on 28 November 2019 at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand, London, WC2A 2LL.

Any spouse, civil partner, parent, child or sibling of the missing person is entitled to intervene in the matter. Any other person having an interest may apply to the Court for permission to intervene in the matter.

If you wish to give notice of intention to intervene or to apply to the Court for permission to intervene, you should do so at the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand, London, WC2A 2LL as soon as possible, and no later than 14 days before the date of the first hearing, and serve a copy of that notice or application on the Claimant at the address given below. Delay may harm your prospects of obtaining permission to intervene if you are not entitled to intervene, and, in any event, may be taken into account on any question relating to costs.

Glenys Louise Hill

c/o Samuels Solicitors LLP

18 Alexandra Road

Barnstaple

Devon

EX32 SBA