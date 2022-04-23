Gilbert O'Sullivan 'Driven' to Barnstaple show

One of the most revered singer-songwriters of his generation, Gilbert O’Sullivan, is bringing his new album ‘Driven’ to Barnstaple.

Gilbert is playing on Monday, May 16 at 100 Outport St. Barnstable, EX31 1SY. Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are available for £24 - £34. Call the Box Office on 01271 316523.

Released in April, ‘Take Love’ is the first single to be taken from Gilbert O’Sullivan’s twentieth studio album, Driven. Take Love finds Gilbert and guest vocalist, Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall trading lines over an energetic R&B arrangement.

KT said: “I was thrilled when Gilbert asked me to join him for this track. He is an incredibly talented artist and all-round lovely guy - working with him has been an absolute joy.”

Incredibly, fifty years have elapsed since Gilbert O’Sullivan found himself celebrating a six-week run at the top of the U.S. Billboard Chart with ‘Alone Again Naturally’ – the song which prompted America to commence an improbable love affair with this Irish-born, yet most British of singer-songwriters.

The song has been covered live by artists, including Neil Diamond, Nina Simone, Pet Shop Boys and Elton John. It’s perhaps no surprise that ensuing generations of acclaimed artists – including Paul Weller, Squeeze and The Lemon Twigs – proudly count themselves as Gilbert O’Sullivan fans.

The thirteen songs that comprise Driven reveal a songwriter whose ability to sniff out hitherto undiscovered sources of low-hanging melodic fruit is keener than ever. Produced by Andy Wright and recorded with a live band at the legendary RAK studios, the unexpected velocity at which the songs came together bears testament to the instant chemistry generated between O’Sullivan, Wright and a house band featuring Pat Murdoch (Beyonce, Simply Red, Chrissie Hynde), Rich Milner (Morcheeba, James Morrison) and Geoff Holdroyde (Take That, Big Linda).

At its core, ‘Driven’ is an album that offers a nuanced portrait of a man reaffirming his own values and sense of self in an increasingly chaotic world. As with Paul McCartney and the young Harry Nilsson – two songwriters for whom he retains a huge fondness – Gilbert O’Sullivan’s reach extends beyond the parameters of rock ’n’ roll.

Gilbert & KT Tunstall - Credit: Andy Fallon



