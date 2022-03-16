Giant Egg Hunt at the RHS Garden Rosemoor this Easter

Enjoy a supersized family adventure at RHS Garden Rosemoor this Easter, as dozens of larger-than-life hand painted eggs await discovery on the Giant Egg Hunt (9 – 24 April).

Explorers of all ages can follow clues and solve puzzles to complete the trail at RHS Rosemoor, North Devon.

Every child who successfully finds all of the hidden eggs will be rewarded with a free chocolate treat from PLAYin CHOC to take home. This delicious chocolate is free from the top allergens, organic, vegan-friendly and ethically made in here in the UK.

On selected days there’s a chance to meet the Easter Bunny for fun and games!

As well as the Easter fun and festivities, RHS Garden Rosemoor has plenty more excitement booked into the schedule, including a Japanese Discovery Weekend, the Great Wool Weekend and a Cinema Experience with the film ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’.

Celebrate Japanese culture at on the weekend of March 19-20 with the Japanese Discovery Weekend. Discover the intricate art of Bonsai and Ikebana and the striking technique of martial arts, including Aikido and Muso Shinden Ryu Iaido.



Learn more about Japanese mindfulness using Shinrin Yoku, known as forest bathing or taking in the forest through your senses, plus the opportunity to come and try Reiki.

Be part of The Great Wool Weekend on April 9-10, where, once again, the Gardens team celebrate the multitude of ways that wool and yarn can be used practically and creatively in our daily lives.



Learn something new on your visit with exciting crafts from Magpie and Hook. Join them on the Learning Centre lawn for drop-in workshops, including crochet necklaces/hairbands, needle felted nest weaving and woolly embroidery.

The Cinema Experience takes place on April 16 with a special showing of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. The Garden Room will be transformed into a magical woodland setting, with hay bales and deckchairs for seating, or feel free to bring along your own picnic blankets and cushions to snuggle down and watch Peter and his friends get up to all sorts of mischief. Snacks and drinks will be available.

Visit www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/rosemoor/whats-on