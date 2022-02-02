After last year’s tremendous success, the Bideford Soapbox Derby will return this summer. On Sunday, June 19, the race will start at 12 and again be in support of ChemoHero.

The charity supports people suffering from cancer during their first chemotherapy treatment by sending them thoughtfully assembled boxes full of helpful products. Last year’s derby raised over £10,000 for this amazing cause!

Bideford Soapbox Derby 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Among the improvements for the upcoming derby is a new ramp, called ‘the bone shaker’, which is sure to make the race even more entertaining. The final positioning of the ramps along the route has not been revealed yet, so we are possibly in for a few surprises there.

The route itself will likely stay roughly the same as last year, with the race starting on Grenville Street, continuing down High Street before turning onto the Quay for the final stretch.

Bideford Soapbox Derby Route 2022 - Credit: Bideford Soapbox Derby

In 2021, thousands of people watched the participants race down Bideford High Street, and there’s no reason this year’s event won’t be just as popular.

There’s a trophy design competition currently running until Monday, March 14, with the winning piece being moulded into this year’s trophies! For those brave enough to actually participate in the derby, the spots are filling up quickly already. If you want to take part in the trophy design or the race, send an email to bidefordsoapboxderby@gmail.com and get creative!

With the preparations for the race in full swing and under six months to go till the actual event, don’t forget to mark the day in your calendar, as it’s sure to be one of Bideford’s most exciting events this summer!