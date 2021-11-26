News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Get dressed up to Race the Reindeer in Bideford this Christmas

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:25 PM November 26, 2021
Updated: 10:27 PM November 26, 2021
Race the Reindeer at this year's Bideford Christmas Lights Switch-On event

This year's Bideford Christmas Light Switch On is partnered with the Calvert Trust Exmoor.

The event will include a sponsored fun run called Race the Reindeer.

The race is open to all ages and abilities - you can walk or run the 1k, 2k or 5k routes. Fancy dress is a must for this event - get yourselves into the Christmas spirit! 

It all starts with a warm up at 2.45pm in front of the stage on the quay. 

All participants will receive a finishers medal, flashing antlers and a fundraising pack. The money raised in sponsorship will go directly to the Calvert Trust Exmoor. 

Calvert Trust Exmoor enables people of all ages with physical, learning, sensory and behavioural disabilities to achieve their potential through adventurous activities. 

The race is open to all ages and abilities

A spokesperson for the Calvert Trust said: “By taking on challenges, with the help of supportive instructors, our visitors develop new skills, build self-confidence, independence and the resilience to deal with everyday life, which for many is characterised by isolation, depression, discrimination and exclusion. 

“By the time they leave, our visitors’ physical and mental wellbeing has improved as they accomplish far more than they had ever dreamed possible. For many people their visit is the catalyst for huge change - a stay at our centre is life-changing.” 

