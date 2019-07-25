Georgina Green told a jury at Exeter Crown Court that Whatsapp messages between her and Liverpool based bodybuilder Nathan DeAsha had been dictated by her husband Richard as they lay in bed.

She said she did not know what they were about and had no personal involvement in the purchase of £10,000 worth of steroids found in a locked boiler room at the Pain and Gain gym in Barnstaple.

She said most of a stash of £56,000 banknotes in the boiler room came from her business making customised meals for members of the gym who wanted to control the exact amount of carbs and proteins they were eating.

Green's husband has already told the jury that the money did not come from drug or steroid dealing and was being saved up to pay for an extension at the gym.

He has also denied dealing in ecstasy and cocaine and testified that 306 tablets found in his car and £700 of powder found in a lock-up were all for his own use.

Richard Green, aged 48, of King Edward Street, Barnstaple, denies possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine with intent to supply and possession of the £56,000 as criminal property.

He has admitted possession of steroids with intent to supply and possession of £2,300 cash which police found in his car.

Georgina Green, aged 41, denies possession of steroids with intent to supply and possession of £56,000 as criminal property.

DeAsha, aged 33, who is known as The Prophecy, is rated among the world's top bodybuilders and won the British Grand Prix at Watford last month.

He has also admitted supplying illegal steroids to the gym, where his address and fingerprint were found on the packages recovered from the boiler room.

Georgina Green said she arranged for Deasha to give a training seminar and demonstration at the Pain and Gain gym on May 20, 2017, three months before police raided their business and home.

She said she had been surprised at how open he was about steroids and he went on to send pictures of stocks of the class C drugs.

Messages from her phone said 'those look amazing', 'we can't get that sort of stuff down here' and 'we'll take the job lot'.

She said all the messages had been dictated by her husband and her only contribution was to add the words 'darling' and 'I'd like to kiss you'.

She said the money in the boiler room consisted of £15,050 from the sale of audio equipment and the rest from her private food business. Customers paid in cash and she did not bank it because it was not part of the normal business.