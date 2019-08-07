George Thomson left his post as medical director at Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust (NDHT) in December 2018 in the wake of an investigation into allegations of bullying.

The trust's annual report for April 2018 to March 2019 reveals Mr Thomson received a salary of £295,000 to £300,000, which included a 'contractual payment in lieu of notice'.

Mr Thomson also received £32,500 to £35,000 in pension-related benefits.

NDHT said it was unable to disclose how much of Mr Thomson's salary was the contractual payment due to 'legal reasons'.

The investigation into Mr Thomson's conduct began in March 2018. It is understood he had not been at work since its start, but NDHT said he remained an employee, with his duties covered in part by senior colleagues.

Professor Adrian Harris was appointed as an interim medical director in July 2018 as a joint appointment with the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust.

The trust announced Mr Thomson had left to 'pursue other opportunities' on December 14. Prof Harris was appointed medical director in the wake of the announcement.

NDHT has not released any details about the conclusion of the investigation.