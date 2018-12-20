A short statement from the trust confirmed George Thomson’s had left his position as medical director on Friday, December 14 to ‘pursue other opportunities’.

The trust has not released any details on the conclusion of the investigation. It is understood Mr Thomson had not been at work since the investigation began in March.

Cover for the medical director role has been covered by Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital’s (RD&E) Professor Adrian Harris.

Suzanne Tracey, chief executive of Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “An independent review has been underway relating to NDHT’s medical director since March 2018 and this has now concluded.

“We can confirm that our medical director, George Thomson’s, employment with the Trust came to an end on Friday, December 14, 2018. He will be leaving the Trust to pursue other opportunities.

“Professor Adrian Harris is providing medical director cover to NDHT. Professor Harris is also the experienced medical director of the RD&E, and this supports closer working between the two trusts as part of our Collaborative Agreement. We have three experienced NDHT doctors in post as deputies.

“As a trust, we are committed to continually improving our services and we are confident that our team is working together effectively to help address the challenges we face.”

In January, clinicians supported a motion of no confidence in Mr Thomson.

It came shortly after former chief executive Alison Diamond announced her retirement in November. She was replaced by Mrs Tracey.