George Taylor, from Westward Ho!, who scooped £30,000 with his postcode in January last year, was an invited guest at People’s Postcode Lottery’s annual Charity Gala in Edinburgh’s McEwan Hall last month.

Mr Taylor, 75, and his wife Rosemary were part of a small group of winners who got the rare opportunity to attend a VIP reception with the famous couple. They chatted and had their photographs taken.

The event, which was attended by George and his wife Amal Clooney, was a celebration of the vitally important work done by all the charities, which are supported by players of the lottery.

Mr Taylor said: “As soon as I met Mr Clooney he said, ‘two George’s together!’

“I didn’t go weak at the knees, but it was a privilege to meet him and Amal.

“George was so easy to get along with and when you meet him you understand how handsome and charismatic the guy is.”

The trip to the Charity Gala in Scotland was a welcomed break for Mr Taylor who is in remission from prostate cancer.

He was diagnosed with the disease in the months after his lottery win, which he spent on a new heating system for his home on the coast.

He added: “I’m trying to live as normal a life as I can. The trip to Edinburgh was something both my wife and I will always remember and we really felt part of the event.”

On the night, the Clooneys also received a cheque for £1million raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The money will help fund TrialWatch - a project run by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

The Foundation now plans to increase its monitoring of trials in countries where human rights are at risk.

Clara Govier, Managing Director of People’s Postcode Lottery said: “I’m glad George and Rosemary had a great night.

“The event provided a powerful demonstration of how players are changing lives for the better here in Britain and around the world.”