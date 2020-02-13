I have been truly privileged to have served as Attorney General during the recent turbulent political times. I am now leaving the Government at the PM's request. I shall continue to represent and stand up strongly for the interests of Torridge and West Devon. pic.twitter.com/Fo9SHLIe5i — Geoffrey Cox QC MP (@Geoffrey_Cox) February 13, 2020

The Torridge and West Devon MP had been tipped to lose the job in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle, and confirmed the news on Thursday morning (February 13).

In a tweet, Mr Cox said: "I have been truly privileged to have served as Attorney General during the recent turbulent political times. I am now leaving the Government at the PM's request. I shall continue to represent and stand up strongly for the interests of Torridge and West Devon."

Mr Cox was appointed to the role in July 2018, becoming the chief legal adviser of the Crown and the England and Wales Government and attending Cabinet meetings in Theresa May's government.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Cox said he was 'delighted' Brexit had been 'successfully accomplished', having given legal advice to the Mr Johnson and his predecessor Mrs May on how to achieve a lawful and effective exit.

He said: "I am delighted that our legal exit from EU membership was successfully accomplished on January 31 and that, as a country, we can now turn out attention to seizing the many opportunities which lie ahead."

Mr Cox ended the letter by saying: "As I return to the backbenches, my aim will be to continue to support you and the Government, and as always to represent and promote the interests of my constituents in Torridge and West Devon."

Senior ministers axed as part of the reshuffle included business secretary Andrea Leadsom, housing minister Esther McVey,Northern Ireland minister Julian Smith and environment secretary Theresa Villiers.

Mr Cox won the Torridge and West Devon seat for a fifth time in December's General Election with a record victory, claiming 60 per cent of the vote.