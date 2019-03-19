Police officers remove a group of yellow vest protestors from the Attorney General's Office on Victoria Street in London, after they stormed the building. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Police officers remove a group of yellow vest protestors from the Attorney General's Office on Victoria Street in London, after they stormed the building. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The group included some people who spent the morning at Westminster Magistrates Court where self-styled ‘yellow vests’ protester James Goddard denied harassing pro-Remain MP Anna Soubry.

Footage live-streamed on social media showed supporters sitting in stairwells, shouting on loudspeakers and criticising the police as alarms could be heard ringing out.

They then knocked on an office door within the building, shouting: “Hello, the little people are here.”

The protest relates to the case of Jaynesh Chudasama, who was jailed last year over the deaths by dangerous driving of three boys as they walked to a 16th birthday party.

A group of yellow vest protestors inside the Attorney General's Office on Victoria Street in London. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

The car hire worker was more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit for alcohol and doing 71mph on a 60mph road in Hayes, west London, when he ploughed into the teenagers, sending them flying through the air.

Chudasama, of Hayes, who also had traces of cannabis in his system, pleaded guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of semi-professional footballer Harry Rice, 17, apprentice electrician George Wilkinson, 16, and labourer Josh McGuinness, 16.

He subsequently had his 13-year prison term cut to 10-and-a-half years by three judges at the Court of Appeal in London.

More than 20 people sang “justice for the three” and chanted “we want a new Attorney General”, while one man held an England flag aloft.

A group of yellow vest protestors inside the Attorney General's Office on Victoria Street in London. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

One 63-year-old man from south London, who did not want to give his name, said: “We are not far-right. We are a peaceful movement. We have our views on politics which we’re entitled to have.”

He said they will march to Parliament later to ‘demand Brexit’.

He added that Tracy Blackwell, mother of Josh, had written to and called the Attorney General’s office to speak about the case but had been ‘ignored’.

Asked what the point of their protest was, he said: “Justice for Tracy”.

Police officers arrive at the Attorney General's Office on Victoria Street in London, after a group of yellow vest protestors stormed the building. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A number of protesters refused to move when asked by police, telling the officers: “No violence”.

Protesters also filmed themselves chanting “Soubry is a Nazi”, after similar chants were made from the public gallery at Goddard’s court case earlier in the day.

And they claimed that ‘the mainstream media are the people’s enemy’.

Scotland Yard said on Twitter: “Police were called at 1.45pm to reports of protestors inside the Attorney General’s office, The Sanctuary, SW1, Officers are on scene and dealing. No arrests at this point. Update to follow.”