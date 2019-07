Mr Cox retained his position amid sweeping changes from the new Prime Minister in his first evening in post.

Mr Johnson's Cabinet includes Sajid Javid as Chancellor and Priti Patel as Home Secretary among an array of prominent Brexiteers to receive top jobs.

Dominic Raab is Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State - effectively making him Mr Johnson's deputy prime minister.

Arch Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg was made Leader of the Commons.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns (left) and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox arrive for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns (left) and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox arrive for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Mr Cox tweeted: "I am privileged to be asked by the Prime Minister to continue as AG and chief legal adviser to the Govt. at a time when respect for the rule of law and independent, objective and accurate legal advice have never been more critical to its mission and to our country's reputation."

Mr Cox replaced Jeremy Wright QC as Attorney General in July 2018 as part of a reshuffle prompted by the resignations of Mr Johnson and David Davis from their positions in Theresa May's Government.

The Torridge MP has been in office for 13 years and was elected for a fourth time in 2017 General Election with a record victory, receiving 56 per cent of the vote.

What does the Attorney General do?

The Attorney General is the chief legal adviser to the Crown and oversees the Crown Prosecution Service, Serious Fraud Office, Her Majesty's Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate and the Government's Legal Department.

In his role, Mr Cox is the principal legal adviser on questions of EU and international law and human rights issues.

He can also refer lenient sentences to the Court of Appeal, and bring proceedings for contempt of court.