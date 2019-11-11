The Brexit Party's North Devon candidate Dawn Westcott has announced she will be standing down, as her party chooses not to oppose 317 Conservative held seats. Picture: The Brexit Party The Brexit Party's North Devon candidate Dawn Westcott has announced she will be standing down, as her party chooses not to oppose 317 Conservative held seats. Picture: The Brexit Party

Party leader Nigel Farage announced on Monday, November 11 that his party would not stand in the 317 seats won by the Conservatives in the 2017 election.

Dawn Westcott, TBP prospective parliamentary candidate for North Devon, immediately announced she would be standing down.

She said: "It's always been my aim and intention to do the best I can for democracy, for the country, for Brexit and for North Devon. I believe this is also the intention of the Brexit Party.

"So I completely respect Nigel Farage's decision to stand down candidates where he feels it is best, in the interests of achieving Brexit and for the country, going forwards."

It is understood North Devon Conservatives will be choosing their new PPC this evening, which follows the decision of former MP Peter Heaton-Jones not to stand.

Speaking to supporters in Hartlepool, Mr Farage had earlier said he had taken the decision because he feared a hung parliament with significant gains for the Liberal Democrats if he didn't.

"We've decided ourselves that we absolutely have to put country before party and take the fight to Labour," Mr Farage said.

His offer of a 'leave alliance' electoral pact with the Conservatives was rejected by them.

But Mr Farage said he had been encouraged by statements by Boris Johnson at the weekend saying he would not extend the planned transition period beyond the end of 2020 and that he would seek a 'super Canada plus' style free trade agreement with the EU.

Mr Farage said: "Last night I weighed up Boris' promises, and is he going to stick to them against the threat particularly in the South and the South West that we let in a lot of remainer Liberal Democrat MPs?

"I think our action, this announcement today, prevents a second referendum from happening.

"And that to me, I think right now, is the single most important thing in our country.

"So in a sense we now have a Leave alliance, it's just that we've done it unilaterally."