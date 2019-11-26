The event at Barnstaple Rugby Club has been organised by cross party North Devon health campaigning group, Save Our Hospital Services (SOHS).

Doors will open at 6.30pm and it will run from 7pm until 9pm.

People can quiz the prospective parliamentary candidates on the future of the NHS.

SOHS says it is still campaigning for stability and improvement to local services.

In a statement the group said: "In spite of 'noble efforts by management' both in primary and secondary services, both are in a precarious place across the county, but especially so in North Devon, where remoteness, lack of adequate public transport and chronic staff shortages mean the NHS is in desperate need."

People of any party affiliation or none are invited to attend the hustings at the club in Mill Road (EX31 1JH).