GCSE results day at Chulmleigh College. Picture: Chulmleigh College GCSE results day at Chulmleigh College. Picture: Chulmleigh College

Year 11 pupils returned to collect their results after weeks of uncertainty stretching back to the partial closure of schools during the coronavirus lockdown.

Executive headteacher Mike Johnson said pupils had achieved another year of excellent results, with the grades awarded by teachers in absence of the exam process ‘accurate and fair’.

He said: “The grades our pupils have been awarded are accurate and very strong; they represent a sixth year of excellent results.

“We congratulate everyone on their hard work over the last 11 years in school, working towards this very point. I also thank my colleagues who worked hard to ensure pupils were awarded accurate and fair grades, which will enable them all to go on to the next stage of their lives.

“Today I spoke with four pupils who are going on to Exeter College to do the International Baccalaureate, as well as those who have secured apprenticeships and places on A Level or BTEC courses; everyone who received their results was delighted to be in a position to continue on to their chosen further education path. We are simply delighted for them”.

