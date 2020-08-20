GCSE results day at Shebbar College. Picture: Shebbear College GCSE results day at Shebbar College. Picture: Shebbear College

There were plenty of top grades, with 26 per cent of all grades either an 8 or 9, while 40.4 per cent of all grades were 7-9.

Niall Alford from Hatherleigh found out he was Shebbear’s top performing student after he recorded an incredible 12 grade 9s and one 8.

Twins Oliver and Sophie Temple from Bideford both excelled, with Sophie achieving seven 9s, three 8s and a 7 and Oliver gaining two 9s, five 8s and four 7s.

Bella Richards, also from Bideford, was awarded 10 grades – all of which from 7-9.

She said: “I’m really pleased with how I did! I’m going to take Drama, Geography, RS and English Literature A-Levels and I am planning to become a Human Rights Lawyer in the future.”

Headteacher Caroline Kirby said: “They have worked so very hard and when lockdown descended, they continued to engage remotely with their teachers in live lessons - the learning didn’t ever cease during the Trinity Term and, as a year group they are a credit to Shebbear after demonstrating such resilience during an unprecedented journey towards the end of their GCSEs.

“It was an absolute joy to see so many pupils celebrating with their friends and teachers who have supported them so industriously over the last two years.

“They really are a talented year group and I am looking forward to seeing them flourish in the next chapter of their educational journey and beyond.”