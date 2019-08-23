Pilton Community College students with their 2019 GCSE results. Picture: PCC Pilton Community College students with their 2019 GCSE results. Picture: PCC

Headteacher Graham Hill said he was very proud of the results, which included some outstanding individual achievements.

Genevieve Andrews achieved six grade 9s, Ella Crossland and Nathan Ware five grade 9s and Jordan Rashbrooke four grade 9s. Max Barker, Lucia Telese made outstanding progress far exceeding their expected targets.

Mr Hill said: "We are very proud of all our students for the manner in which they approached their exams.

"A large number achieved some outstanding results, not only in terms of achieving the top grades, but also in regards to the progress that they have made.

"Nearly all students have achieved the grades they needed to enable them to access the courses and programs of study they want to follow next year.

"It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces and students that were proud of their achievements.

"We wish all of our students continued success as they move forward into the next phase of their education training or employment."