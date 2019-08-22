Students at The Park Community School collected their GCSE results on Thursday. Students at The Park Community School collected their GCSE results on Thursday.

Students opened their results on Thursday in a culmination of five years of hard work by students, teachers, staff and parents.

In a year acknowledged as a challenging and rigorous exam process, the school made progress in 'all key areas'.

A total of 77 per cent of students passed GCSE English - up seven per cent on 2018. The pattern was similar in maths, where 78 per cent of pupils passed.

There were high achievers in science, with 30 per cent of students achieving grades of 7-to-9 in biology, chemistry and physics, and 90 per cent of students passed triple science.

There was success in languages too, with 78 per cent passing GCSE French or Spanish.

Headteacher Gareth Roscoe said: "I am really pleased for our students who have worked extremely hard to achieve the best ever set of results for Park School.

"Our outgoing year 11 are a fantastic cohort of young people and I am delighted they have earned results that matched their hard work and ethos."

A statement from the school paid tribute to those that have shown 'remarkable resilience' such as those with medical problems, anxiety and mental health issues and personal challenges.

Assistant headteacher Aimee Mills said she was 'immensely proud' of the year 11 students.

She added: "This year group has shown that hard work, determination and a can-do attitude is rewarded with great results in August.

"Thank you also to all our teachers who have worked hard to help our students achieve.

"Good luck to all the students going on to college or apprenticeships in the next few weeks and well done to all of you."

