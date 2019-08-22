Kingsley School student Sophia Hall and her Spanish teacher Caroline Williams. Picture: Kingsley School Kingsley School student Sophia Hall and her Spanish teacher Caroline Williams. Picture: Kingsley School

Finton Hood, aged 14, has just finished Year 9 but sat his geography GCSE and gained a string grade 6.

He said: "I have a complex medical issue which means I have to miss lots of school for treatment and recovery, so together the school and my family have agreed a phased GCSE plan over three years rather than sitting all my GCSE's in the summer of Year 11.

"This flexible approach has made my learning and subsequent exam timetable much more manageable.

"Thank you Kingsley School and especially my Geography teacher, Mr Whaley."

Kingsley did particularly well in modern foreign languages and the biology and physics departments, with the average grade coming in at 7 - and A equivalent under the old system.

Kingsley's headmaster, Pete Last, was delighted with the results and said: "Congratulations to each and every one of our GCSE students, I am proud of you all.

"The students deserve enormous credit for three years of hard work on the reformed GCSE courses, deliberately designed to make the qualification tougher.

"The students' success today is a testament to the support of families alongside the dedication of all of the Kingsley teachers, who inspire and encourage the students to do their best."

Kingsley School is launching a new Oxbridge Scholarship programme from September, with full scholarships available for GCSE students who have achieved 7s, 8s and 9s across their GCSE results this morning. This new Sixth Form programme is for any pupil across the South West who has a goal studying at The University of Oxford or The University of Cambridge.

For more information and details contact Kingsley and ask to speak with Lou Wivell in the admissions team 01237 426200 or email lwivell@kingsleyschoolbideford.co.uk .