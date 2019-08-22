Ilfracombe Academy students open their GCSE results letters. Picture: Ilfracombe Academy Ilfracombe Academy students open their GCSE results letters. Picture: Ilfracombe Academy

Headteacher Sharon Marshall said 68 per cent of grades gained were at 4 or above.

Changes to GCSEs in the past few years mean subjects are graded from 1 to 9 rather than the old A to F system.

Mrs Marshall said: "We are absolutely delighted, the vast majority of the cohort have made better than expected progress and that's a tribute to the pastoral care they have received, their hard work and the hard work of the teachers and the support of their families."

She said Ilfracombe's English and maths pass rates have improved this year and English Literature pass rates have improved by 20 per cent.

She added: "It was a great community effort, because we've had lots of support from mentors and working with our community partners, local businesses and churches, who have all supported the children in different ways."

Mrs Marshall said there was also strong progress in science, modern foreign languages and the humanities subjects, plus 100 per cent pass rates for music and drama and 90 per cent for the wider arts subjects.

High achievers included Jazmin Smallridge, who gained four 9 grades, four eights, a distinction star and one seven.

Kieran Currie-Cathey achieved one 9, five 8s, three sevens and one 6 plus a distinction star.

