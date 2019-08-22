Pupils from Great Torrington School opening their GCSE results. Picture: GTS Pupils from Great Torrington School opening their GCSE results. Picture: GTS

As well as a third of pupils getting at least one GCSE or equivalent at grade 7-to-9, 10 per cent of pupils achieved one or more grade 9s.

The school saw respective pass rates of 74 per cent in English and 63 per cent in maths.

Great Torrington School headteacher Andrew Bloodworth praised the hard work of the school's pupils.

He said: "Great Torrington School are very proud of all the achievements of the 2019 cohort.

"Pupils have left GTS ready to move on to the next stage of life's journey as well rounded young people who hold qualifications that give them access to a wide range of opportunities.

"The young people worked extremely hard and they should all be proud of their individual successes.

"The staff and Governors of GTS wish Year 11 the very best in all they do as the move on and we look forward to hearing about their future adventures and achievements."

