The school saw 58 per cent of its Year 11s achieved a pass the Ebacc, with a grade 4 or above in two sciences, English, maths and history or geography, while 34 per cent achieved a good Ebacc pass at grade 5 and above.

The school said its results firmly put it in the top 10 per cent of schools across the country.

A total of 28 per cent of all grades were a 7, 8 or 9, and three pupils gained 11 GCSEs from 7-to-9.

Outgoing head boy Henry Huxtable achieved six grade 9s, three 8s and two 7s, and will go on to Exeter College's Reach Academy to study A-levels.

Outgoing head boy Henry Huxtable and outgoing head girl Esme Hazelden with their GCSE results. Picture: Chulmleigh College Outgoing head boy Henry Huxtable and outgoing head girl Esme Hazelden with their GCSE results. Picture: Chulmleigh College

He said: "I would like to thank all the staff at Chulmleigh who have helped me to achieve everything I could have wished for and more."

Executive headteacher Michael Johnson said: "Our pupils have made excellent progress and achieved so much as a year group.

"I would like to use this opportunity to pay tribute to the all the staff in both the secondary and primary schools who have worked so hard to prepare our pupils.

"We believe strongly that encouraging young people to strive and take difficult subjects challenges them to achieve great things, and helps to set them up for the next part of their lives. Our wonderful pupils have, again, proved us right."