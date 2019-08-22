Braunton Academy students celebrate their results on GCSE day. Picture: Braunton Academy Braunton Academy students celebrate their results on GCSE day. Picture: Braunton Academy

Principal Mick Cammack said he congratulated all the Year 11 students who picked up their results today.

Mr Cammack said this year had seen another rise in the school's overall 'Attainment 8' score, which is a measure of a pupil's average grade across eight subjects.

He said: "Our students and staff have worked incredibly hard for a significant period of time now and the improvement is there for all to see.

"Despite the turbulence and uncertainty created by the changes to GCSE qualifications over recent years, I am delighted to see a sense of real improvement in achievement across the curriculum, capped by a number of exceptional individual performances.

"In any time of change, it is important not to lose sight of the simple fact that great teaching and committed students will always be key to success and we have plenty of evidence of that here today."

Mr Cammack said the school had seen a large number of pupils achieving outstanding grades, including many grade 9s across a range of subjects.

He added: "These achievements allow our students to follow the path of their choice whether that be into higher education, apprenticeships or other further training.

"A significant number of our students will now progress to top universities and careers as we celebrate some exceptional individual performances.

"We wish all our students every success for the future."