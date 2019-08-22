Students collecting their results from Bideford College. Students collecting their results from Bideford College.

The school said many of its year 11s had achieved high grades in all their subjects.

Among the top performers was Katie Rowe, who achieved four grade 9s, three grade 8s and two grade 7s. Holly Chope gained four grade 9s, three grade 8s and a grade 7, 6 and 5, and Ella Marston gained three 9s, three 8s, one 7 and two 6s.

Bideford College principal Claire Ankers said: "It is fantastic to be celebrating the results of our year 11 students.

"Like their peers in our sixth form they have achieved well in national exams and are now in the enviable position of having many opportunities available to them for their futures.

Molly Munro, Sammy Stannard and Katie Rowe with their GCSE results. Molly Munro, Sammy Stannard and Katie Rowe with their GCSE results.

"These outcomes represent the hard work of the students, all the staff of the college and the support of friends and family.

"I am very proud of all the young people of Bideford College who contribute so much to the college and our local community.

"Whilst we look forward to welcoming many of them back to study in our sixth form we wish them all lots of luck for the future."

Harry Lowden and Alfred Staines-Byrt were happy with their results on Thursday morning.

Alfred Staines-Byrt and Harry Lowden with their GCSE results. Alfred Staines-Byrt and Harry Lowden with their GCSE results.

Alfred, who gained five 9s, said he was 'chuffed' with his results.

"It's been a long wait and it's nice to finally get them," he said.