The Department for Education released updated figures for 2018’s GCSE results today (Thursday).

The updated figures measure the progress of pupils between the end of Key Stage Two and their GCSE results at the end of Key Stage Four – a measure known as ‘Progress 8’.

Results are taken from eight subjects, including maths, English and science, with zero being the average rate of progress nationwide. A score of 1 would mean pupils achieve one grade higher in each qualification than similar pupils nationally, with a score of -1 therefore meaning they achieve one grade lower.

Chulmleigh Community College’s score of 0.51 – revised from a score of 0.53 – is well above the national average. It ranks them highest in North Devon and third in the county.

South Molton Community College also fared well in 2018. Its above average score of 0.48 puts it fourth in the county overall. In 2017 the college scored 0.03.

Braunton Academy (-0.19) is among 37 per cent of schools across the country to achieve an ‘average’ score.

Great Torrington School (-0.37), Ilfracombe Academy (-0.37) and The Park Community School (-0.49) all posted ‘below average’ scores in 2018.

Holsworthy Community College (-0.51), Pilton Community College (-0.53) and the renamed Atlantic Academy (-0.51) were all deemed well below average, as was Bideford College (-0.68), which posted the lowest score of the North Devon and Torridge schools.

Chulmleigh Community College executive headteacher Mike Johnson said: “We congratulate the class of 2018 on the fantastic results they worked so hard to achieve.

“Parents are also highly aware that there is more to educating their child than GCSE results, and we do not see exam and Ofsted grades as decorations. Nothing is more revealing than visiting a school during a normal day, and if parents want to know how we achieved these results, and how we can help their children to succeed in all aspects of a wider school life, they are welcome to visit at any time.”