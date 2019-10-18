The Department for Education released its provisional figures for GCSE results in 2019 on Thursday (October 17).

The figures measure the progress pupils make between the end of Key Stage Two and their GCSE results at the end of Key Stage Four - a measure known as 'Progress 8'.

Results are taken from eight subjects, including maths, English and science, with zero intended to be the average rate of progress nationwide.

A score of 1 would mean pupils achieve one grade higher in each qualification than similar pupils nationally, with a score of -1 therefore meaning they achieve one grade lower.

Chulmleigh Community College and South Molton Community College both scored above 0. Chulmleigh's score of 0.42 - the highest in North Devon and the third highest in Devon - puts it in the 'above average' category, while South Molton's score of 0.22 puts it seventh in the county and is deemed at the upper end of 'average'.

Great Torrington School's score of -0.21 puts it in the 38 per cent of schools in England with an 'average' score.

Ilfracombe Academy (-0.26), The Park Community School (-0.31), Braunton Academy (-0.36), Holsworthy Community College (-0.38), Bideford College (-0.43) and Atlantic Academy (-0.48) were deemed 'below average' with their Progress 8 scores.

Pilton Community College was in 12 per cent of schools in England deemed 'well below average', scoring -0.64.

Chulmleigh Community College executive headteacher Michael Johnson said: "We are delighted with our results this year and believe there is more to come from Chulmleigh.

"2019 is the fifth year in a row in which our results show very high levels of attainment and progress.

"We recognise that a good school is about much more than academic results, and I would like to thank the whole school community for the support that makes our pupils so resilient and hard working.

"Pupils join our school with the belief that they are going to be happy and successful, and we all feel lucky to belong to such a safe and well-disciplined school with strong traditional values."

The final 2019 results are expected in January.