Plastic Free Torridge, Plastic Free North Devon and Keep Britain Tidy’s Ocean Recovery Project have launched the campaign, which will urge retailers to remove the low-cost bodyboards from sale.

The quality of the bodyboards means that in many cases they can snap after a few uses and end up in landfill or incineration. They can also unleash miniature polystyrene balls into the marine environment, posing a threat to wildlife.

The Gazette is backing calls to rid the boards from local beaches, and we urge people to have their say on the referendum launched as part of the campaign.

Reporter Matt Smart said: “The number of cheap bodyboards which are simply abandoned is staggering and wholly avoidable.

“The ‘Ban Cheap Bodyboards’ campaign has huge potential to bring positive change to our beautiful beaches in North Devon.

“We hope the campaign from Plastic Free Torridge, Plastic Free North Devon and the Ocean Recovery Project can be a leading example in further protecting our beaches, and is supported by residents, local businesses and visitors alike.”

To take part in the survey, head to www.bancheapbodyboards.co.uk and join the group.