The throne is visiting Affinity Devon in Bideford on Saturday and Sunday (April 6-7).

The visit comes ahead of the HBO series’ eight and final season, which begins on April 14.

Visit the shopping centre for free and grab a selfie on the replical throne, which has been used and signed by various cast members including Jon Snow and Rob Stark.

There will also be something for the kids with free themed arts and crafts sessions on Saturday and a visit from Dreckly Dragon on Sunday.

Jean Sharples, centre manager, said: “We’re really excited to be hosting this fantastic event, and the throne is sure to provide the perfect photo op for fans of the show.

“It’ll be a unique and enjoyable experience for our shoppers, so make sure you come early.”