Future High Streets Fund – What’s in this for North Devon?

The work that goes on behind the scenes at the District Council is intense and very often unrecognised or unrewarded.

Many dedicated officers spend a considerable amount of time seeking to improve the fortunes of Northern Devon against a background of an increasing reduction in central government funding and the almost impossible task of prizing money out of the Treasury.

One of these initiatives was a response to an invitation from Whitehall to bid into the “Future High Streets Fund”. The government launched this programme back in 2018 and set aside nearly £700 million to support projects. The aim of this was to renew and reshape Town Centres and High Streets to achieve greater growth, improve the customers experience and ensure that High Streets could secure a long-term sustainable future.

North Devon District Council submitted an ambitious bid for this. At the core of this submission, the case identified how Barnstaple’s Town Centre had been adversely affected by an increasing number of retail pressures, such as online shopping and out of town/ edge of town retail centres.

It was becoming increasingly clear that shopping habits were moving away from the High Street. There was strong evidence of a decline in footfall, an increasing number of vacant shops and poorly maintained and derelict properties. The case highlighted how fragile the heart of Barnstaple had become.

The scale of ambition within this submission was the result of the hard work undertaken by Council Officers but included a wide range of local stakeholders and partners. This consortium produced a compelling vision for the future of Barnstaple’s Town Centre.

The core proposition was to revitalise the “Market Quarter”. The area put forward for investment focused on the Pannier Market and the immediately surrounding area, including Butchers Row, Queen Street and Boutport Street.

So compelling was this case that the government examiners recognised the importance of this submission. The pitch had highlighted the high dependency that Barnstaple has on tourism and retail. Accordingly, the bid was successfully approved as one of the 20 hardest hit small towns in the Country. The funding award was for £6.5 million. This will be supplemented by additional funds from the Local Authority and key stakeholders.

There are many in Barnstaple wiser than me who will understand the importance of the Pannier Market to the history of Barnstaple. Since Saxon times, Barnstaple has been a major market town. Demands for health regulation in its food market during Victorian times saw the construction in 1855 – 1856 of the Pannier Market. This was designed by a local architect – Richard Davey Gould.

Whilst the range of goods sold from the Pannier Market has changed as a result of the patterns of farming changes and less small-scale dairy products, it continues to work to sell a wide range of products and offers a shop window for many local producers.

Butchers Row has an equally significant impact to the local sub-region and is known across the South West Peninsula. It is also much visited by tourists, both nationally and internationally.

It is now up to local businesses and the local community to support this project and provide input to the consultation which has just commenced. Experts have been appointed to carry out this review and will respond to each and every idea put forward.

Huge congratulations must go to those in the Council and as part of the partnership for reaching this position. I strongly urge all those who read this to respond to this fantastic opportunity. It has the potential to provide a lasting future for the economic regeneration of the Town Centre and to provide a significant reinforcement to its social fabric, which is essential to the growth of our communities.